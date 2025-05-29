Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $63,000 in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stoneridge by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
Stoneridge stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
