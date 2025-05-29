Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $77,000 in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the period.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $359,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,259. This represents a 48.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jodi Taylor sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $36,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,739.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,916. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

