Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $69,000 Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 346,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Stock Performance
MTTR opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.
Matterport Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
