Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $82,000 Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of FIGS opened at $4.32 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $702.22 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
