Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,220 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,146 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

