Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $758.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,575.32. This trade represents a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,627. This represents a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,750 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.