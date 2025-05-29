Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $101,000 Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Get RPC alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RPC by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 928,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RPC by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 117,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 195,414 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $990.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.86. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RES. Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RES

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.