Raymond James Upgrades Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) to Moderate Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Discovery Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

Shares of DSV stock opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. Discovery Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 2.45.

