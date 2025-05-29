Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $943.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REGN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $591.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.20. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

