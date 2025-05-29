Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 711,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 472,827 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Guardian Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,785,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

