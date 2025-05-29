REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REVG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REVG

REV Group Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

REV Group stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. REV Group has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.