Reviewing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Risk & Volatility

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.61 million 1.09 -$10.13 million N/A N/A NantHealth $67.68 million 0.00 -$67.78 million ($7.65) 0.00

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and NantHealth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

