Reviewing TWFG (TWFG) and The Competition

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TWFG to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TWFG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 TWFG Competitors 218 1383 1532 41 2.44

TWFG currently has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.96%. Given TWFG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TWFG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $200.74 million $26.10 million 3.26 TWFG Competitors $8.74 billion $640.24 million -3.39

This table compares TWFG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TWFG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. TWFG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A TWFG Competitors 7.86% 30.96% 4.76%

Summary

TWFG competitors beat TWFG on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

