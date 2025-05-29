REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.65, but opened at $43.62. REX American Resources shares last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 16,868 shares.

The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million.

REX American Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 26th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in REX American Resources by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

