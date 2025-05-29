Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

