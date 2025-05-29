Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

