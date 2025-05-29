Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

