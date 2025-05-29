Rosenblatt Securities Boosts MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $20.00

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

MARA Stock Down 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at $62,202,060. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in MARA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MARA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MARA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

