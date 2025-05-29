Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $855.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

