Rubrik (RBRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect Rubrik to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $260.39 million for the quarter.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rubrik to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $94.21 on Thursday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $569,188.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,053.64. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 356,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,484,115.45. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,117 shares of company stock worth $43,346,198. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

