Runway Growth Finance’s (RWAY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWAY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

RWAY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 202,338 shares during the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth $10,568,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 398,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $9,290,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

