Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCT. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,892,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

