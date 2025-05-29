Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Buys Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently bought shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Formula One Group stock on May 9th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $95.47 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

