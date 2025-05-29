Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Purchases Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently bought shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Liberty Broadband stock on May 9th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.