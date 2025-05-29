Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Sells Off Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently sold shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in Liberty Broadband stock on May 9th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,637 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $122,714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $100,845,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after buying an additional 996,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after buying an additional 908,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

