Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Sells Off Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently sold shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Sirius XM stock on April 25th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.