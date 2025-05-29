Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 2,569,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,820,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Specifically, CFO Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,150. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SERV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $721.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Serve Robotics by 280.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 219,018 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

