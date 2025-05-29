Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 3rd (NASDAQ:SPHAU)

Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Get Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SPHAU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

We are a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on May 31, 2024 as an exempted company with limited liability (meaning that our public shareholders have no liability, as shareholders of our company, for the liabilities of our company over and above the amount paid for their shares). We were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as a “target business.” Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic location.

Receive News & Ratings for Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.