Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 3rd (NASDAQ:SPHAU)

Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ SPHAU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.25.
