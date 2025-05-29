Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 68.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 30th total of 813,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.5 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABMRF opened at $26.21 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

