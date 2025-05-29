Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 68.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 30th total of 813,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.5 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABMRF opened at $26.21 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.
About ABN AMRO Bank
