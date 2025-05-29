Short Interest in Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Drops By 82.3%

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIN Stock Performance

AINPF stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. AIN has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

About AIN

Featured Stories

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

