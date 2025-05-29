Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 211,100.0%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 211,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,793,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

