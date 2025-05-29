Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 211,100.0%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 211,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,793,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About Asia Broadband
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.