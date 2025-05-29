Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Drops By 57.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the April 30th total of 963,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $72.54.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.