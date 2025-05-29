Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Drops By 57.1%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HBBHF stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $96.56.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
