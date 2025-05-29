Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Decreases By 57.6%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Up 13.2%
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
