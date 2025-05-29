Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Decreases By 57.6%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Up 13.2%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.