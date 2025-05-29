Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.26, but opened at $74.95. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 245,674 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 7.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

