Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,721 shares of company stock worth $2,066,366 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

