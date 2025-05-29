Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 23,120 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,634,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 124,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 193.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

