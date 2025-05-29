Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 216,955 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 216,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ProPetro by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.19. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

