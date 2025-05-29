Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 53,188 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $507.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

