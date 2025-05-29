Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,456 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MoneyLion worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ML. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

