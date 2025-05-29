Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 107,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.99 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

