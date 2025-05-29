Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.99 Million in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 236,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,729,004. This trade represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $1,723,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,340.36. The trade was a 47.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,578 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.90.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

