Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Get Informatica alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,603 in the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.