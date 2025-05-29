Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 1.14% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 72,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of DOG stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

