Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 216,860 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,860 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.27% of SecureWorks worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Solution LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

