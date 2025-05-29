Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 363.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,032 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of A10 Networks worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in A10 Networks by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after buying an additional 249,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A10 Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,467,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

