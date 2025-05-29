Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,147 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.04. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

