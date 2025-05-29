Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,879 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.27% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

