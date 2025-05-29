Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,108 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AAON alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in AAON by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 3.1%

AAON stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

AAON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,714.80. The trade was a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.