Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 431.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CSW Industrials by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $306.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.04 and a 200-day moving average of $337.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.90 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,195 shares of company stock worth $3,684,651. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

